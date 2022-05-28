Elon Musk Hopes Amber Heard & Johnny Depp 'Both Move On' After Defamation Trial

Elon Musk is breaking his silence on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as the shocking defamation trial reaches jury deliberations.

Depp initially sued the Aquaman actress in 2019 claiming his estranged ex destroyed his reputation after penning an inflammatory 2018 op-ed calling herself a "a public figure representing domestic abuse" following their volatile relationship.

A few years prior, after Heard filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star in 2016, she started up a relationship with the tech mogul whose name has come up frequently throughout the trial — including references to the rumors that Musk could be the father of Heard's 1-year-old daughter.