'Ozark' Star Jason Bateman Disowns Sick Mom Who Claims Her Children Even Tried 'To Pull The Plug'

One turning point, she said, was her marriage to third, and current, hubby Todd Vandemheen, 59.

“My children did not like Todd from the beginning, thinking he was going to take their inheritance,” Vicki said. “Why they worried about my money is a mystery because both Justine and Jason are obviously very wealthy.”

Vicki claimed after she and Todd wed in 2020, Justine hired an investigator to probe him and even took out a restraining order against him.

“While I was still in poor health and easily manipulated, Justine got her own assistant to be paid from my account at $1,000 a week,” Vicki charged. “She had the assistant go to my home, turn Todd out, and remove the entire household and its contents.”

“Then this assistant arranged for me to be placed in a nursing home. I was miserable, but still so ill I could do nothing about any of this. It was truly elder abuse.”