Social Media Sleuths Accuse Vladimir Putin Of Staging Visit To Moscow Military Hospital

Vladimir Putin is rumored to have faked a recent visit to a Moscow hospital where he allegedly met with wounded military members after social media users pointed out that one of the patients at the medical facility looked shockingly similar to a man pictured at another one of the the Russian politician's PR stunts.

Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital earlier this week where the Russian President was photographed chatting with hospital staff and patients while wearing a white doctor's coat.