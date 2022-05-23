Vladimir Putin's TV Appearances 'Staged' As Russian Leader Continues To Suffer Worsening Health Problems

Vladimir Putin reportedly “staged” a number of public appearances on Russian TV last week after he was unable to carry out his regular duties because of worsening health problems, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes amid mounting rumors and reports claiming the 69-year-old Russian leader is suffering from everything from blood, thyroid and abdominal cancer to Parkinson’s disease and dementia, the Kremlin is accused of utilizing old footage of Putin but airing it as if the footage is new.