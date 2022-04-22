Bloated Vladimir Putin Pictured Slouching In Chair & Gripping Table Further Suggesting The Russian Leader Is Sick

Vladimir Putin was recently photographed slouching in his chair and aggressively gripping a table in an image that further suggests the Russian leader is sick amid ongoing rumors that he may be battling a severe cancer diagnosis, Radar has now learned.

In a shocking development that further demonstrates the 69-year-old controversial president’s alleged failing health, Putin can be seen more bloated than usual and slouching deep into his seat as he speaks to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.