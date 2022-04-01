Vladimir Putin Has Spent Nearly '282 Days' With Thyroid Cancer Doctor, Reports Claim He Is 'Seriously lll' & Has 'Steroid Rage'

Vladimir Putin has reportedly spent the better part of a year being followed around by a thyroid cancer doctor, suggesting that the Russian president is only “seriously ill.” Not only has his health come under scrutiny, but it's being reported that he's also lashing out and is experiencing symptoms of “steroid rage” as a result of his ongoing thyroid cancer treatment.

According to Daily Mail, a surgeon and specialist from Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital named Dr. Yevgeny Selivanov has visited Putin at least 35 times over the past year to administer treatment for the Russian leader’s alleged ailment.