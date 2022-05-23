All Alone! Scott Disick Spotted At Hollywood Bar After Not Being Invited To Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Scott looked downcast while waiting at the valet stand at 1:11 AM in photos obtained by Daily Mail just before he jetted off to a sunny destination the following day.

"Where to? Next stop, the beach!" he captioned an Instagram Stories post showing himself aboard a flight and looking out at the tarmac.

Last Thursday, the Talentless CEO was also seen hanging out with Rod Stewart, his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart while grabbing a meal at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. An onlooker told E! News that Scott "seemed in good spirits."

Interestingly, the Stewarts introduced Scott to the Poosh founder, 43, many years ago.