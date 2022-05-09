Vladimir Putin Loses Yet Another High-Ranking Military Official In Latest Blow To Russian Forces

Vladimir Putin lost yet another colonel in his fight against Ukraine, marking the 39th senior military officer of that ranking to perish since his forces first invaded the neighboring nation just over two months ago, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that dealt a major blow to Putin and his forces, 36-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Fezul Bichikaev was killed outside Kharkiv on Sunday while on a “secret intelligence mission” into the Ukrainian city, according to Daily Mail.