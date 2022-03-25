Vladimir Putin Orders Russian Soldiers To 'Make Sure' War Against Ukraine Ends On This Date
Vladimir Putin has recently ordered his Russian troops to finish their invasion of Ukraine by May 9, a date that has substantial historical significance for the nation because it is the anniversary of their victory against Nazi Germany nearly 80 years ago.
Putin’s order for his forces to take Ukraine by this date is also significant because it further highlights the Russian president’s repeated fabrication in which he continues claiming that he only waged war against the neighboring nation to allegedly “rid Ukraine of neo-Nazis.”
According to Daily Star, on Thursday, Putin reportedly informed his invading soldiers that he wants the war against Ukraine over by May 9 to coincide with the 77th anniversary of Russia’s victory against Adolf Hitler and the German Nazis.
May 9 is also the date in which Russia holds annual celebrations to recognize the date they officially beat Germany in World War II, and the country even reportedly holds a gigantic military parade to mark the occasion in Moscow every year.
"According to the available information, there is an ongoing propaganda campaign among the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation which seeks to impose the idea that the war has to end by May 9, 2022,” a member of the general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine recently revealed, citing Russian news outlet Pravda News.
“Despite significant losses and demoralized personnel, the military and political authorities of the Russian Federation are still not rejecting the possibility of continuing to wage the war against Ukraine,” the source continues. “Violating the rules of war, the occupying troops are destroying the infrastructure of peaceful cities and villages.”
“Most medical establishments located on the Russian side of the border with Ukraine, near the border, are occupied by wounded soldiers of the Russian army. Russian troops are also attempting to restore the combat capabilities of its airborne troops.”
As Radar reported, news that Putin wants the current war against Ukraine over by May 9 come just days after it was revealed Russia's Ministry of Defense has allegedly been lying about the number of casualties their forces have suffered.
While the Kremlin has previously claimed their number of fallen and injured troops is only in the hundreds, a leaked report contradicts those numbers and actually reveal the numbers are actually in the thousands.
"Komsomolskaya Pravda, the pro-Kremlin tabloid, says that according to Russian ministry of defence numbers, 9,861 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine and 16,153 were injured," Yaroslav Trofimov, the chief foreign affairs correspondent of The Wall Street Journal, recently claimed.
"The last official Russian [Killed in Action] figure, on March 2, was 498,” he continued. “Fascinating that someone posted the leaked number."
Also, it should be noted, these numbers are from weeks ago, and Russia has reportedly continued to face significant losses in the days and weeks following their last official causalities figure on March 2.