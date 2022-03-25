Vladimir Putin Orders Russian Soldiers To 'Make Sure' War Against Ukraine Ends On This Date

Vladimir Putin has recently ordered his Russian troops to finish their invasion of Ukraine by May 9, a date that has substantial historical significance for the nation because it is the anniversary of their victory against Nazi Germany nearly 80 years ago.

Putin’s order for his forces to take Ukraine by this date is also significant because it further highlights the Russian president’s repeated fabrication in which he continues claiming that he only waged war against the neighboring nation to allegedly “rid Ukraine of neo-Nazis.”