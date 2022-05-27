'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Fires Back At Attorneys Who Filed $5 Million Fraud Lawsuit — I'm Being 'Extorted'

The drama isn't over yet. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne accused the attorneys who filed a $5 million fraud lawsuit against her of extortion.

The law offices of Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn are suing Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, for alleged fraud and breach of contract, claiming they never got their cut of settlements after working with Girardi's firm.