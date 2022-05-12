'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Financial Records Sought By State Bar

The State Bar of California has ramped up its investigation into allegations the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was able to use his power to influence the State Bar.

In January, the state bar association announced it hired an outside law firm to investigate itself. They want to discover whether Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi's connection to or influence at the State Bar affected the State Bar’s “review and handling of past discipline complaints against Girardi.”