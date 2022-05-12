'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Financial Records Sought By State Bar
The State Bar of California has ramped up its investigation into allegations the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was able to use his power to influence the State Bar.
In January, the state bar association announced it hired an outside law firm to investigate itself. They want to discover whether Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi's connection to or influence at the State Bar affected the State Bar’s “review and handling of past discipline complaints against Girardi.”
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the investigation into Girardi has started moving full steam ahead.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2020, Girardi and his now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese were forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by his creditors.
The once-respected lawyer was accused by his former clients of failing to pay out millions on court settlements he secured. His alleged victims include orphans, widows and a fire burn victim who lost his girlfriend in a gas explosion.
A recent bankruptcy filing revealed Girardi’s law firm had claims totaling $517 million filed against it.
The breakdown was $363 million in unsecured claims, $17 million in priority claims, $137 million in secured claims, and another $250k in administrative claims.
Jayne has been dragged into the battle herself. She was hit with a $25 million lawsuit accusing Girardi’s firm of paying the bills for her company EJ Global.
The trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s law firm demanded Jayne pay back the money. The reality star argued she had no knowledge of her husband’s alleged financial misdeeds. The case has yet to be resolved.
In a recent filing, the trustee informed the court of a deal he worked out with the State Bar.
He said the State Bar intended to serve Girardi Keese with a subpoena for certain records including communications and financial records.
The trustee said turning over the records would be costly. The agreement they reached states the State Bar will cover the costs of turning over the documents.
Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in 2020 as his legal problems started to mount. The case was put on pause after the bankruptcy cases were filed.
For his part, Girardi has been disbarred and was moved into a senior assisted living home in Burbank. His family claimed he was diagnosed with dementia.