Erika Jayne Still Facing $25 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit Over Money Husband Tom Girardi Spent On Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been working overtime to clean up her image — making it appear most of her legal issues with her husband Tom Girardi are fully behind her — but that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

In an exclusive clip from season 12, obtained by E!, Erika chats with Garcelle Beauvais about their costar Sutton Strackle.

Jayne told Beauvais she was still upset with Sutton over things she said last season.