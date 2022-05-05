Amber Heard Leak Exposed: Legal Team Quizzed On Elon Musk Allegations & Accusations Of ‘Deliberately Misleading Information’ Given To PEOPLE Magazine

Eric George served on Heard’s legal team in 2019 but was sacked by the actress in the fall of that year after his attempts to dig up dirt on her ex-husband met a dead end.

But in an April 2021 deposition seen by Radar, Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew cited George as the source of several inflammatory stories about the actor published by publications like People Magazine — including one in which George claimed Depp “repeatedly beat” his ex-wife.