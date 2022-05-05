Amber Heard Leak Exposed: Legal Team Quizzed On Elon Musk Allegations & Accusations Of ‘Deliberately Misleading Information’ Given To PEOPLE Magazine
A sensational leaked pre-trial deposition reveals that Amber Heard’s former lawyer was grilled about “misleading information” claims in the press — as well as the nature of Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk while she was still married to Johnny Depp.
Eric George served on Heard’s legal team in 2019 but was sacked by the actress in the fall of that year after his attempts to dig up dirt on her ex-husband met a dead end.
But in an April 2021 deposition seen by Radar, Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew cited George as the source of several inflammatory stories about the actor published by publications like People Magazine — including one in which George claimed Depp “repeatedly beat” his ex-wife.
In one fiery exchange Chew asks, “Did you tell a reporter for The Blast, quote, ‘This bogus story is just another lame attempt by Johnny Depp and his team to spread deliberately misleading information through the media so he can continue to attack and abuse his ex-wife?'” George replies, “Yes I did.”
He’s also asked: “And then you make the following statement to the press, ‘Johnny Depp and his team have been trying – and failing – to place a salacious story based on this irrelevant footage for weeks. It’s pathetic.’ What basis did, if any, did you have for making that statement to the press?”
George declined to answer, citing a legal position called “attorney-client relations.”
In perhaps the most extraordinary exchange, Chew quotes from an issue of People Magazine in which George even claims that Depp “repeatedly” beat Heard.
“Heard’s lawyer, Eric George, denied the allegations against the actress,” he reads, “saying in a statement obtained by People, ‘The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard.' Did you ever make that statement to the press?”
“Yes. I did,” replies George.
In another heated confrontation, George is quizzed about Heard’s relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. Depp has previously accused Heard of cheating on him with the Tesla kingpin during their marriage, and George is asked, “Did Ms. Heard ever inform you that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Elon Musk… while she was still married to Mr. Depp?”
He's also quizzed about rumors of a threesome between Heard, Musk, and British model Cara Delevingne.
"Did Ms. Heard ever inform you that she spent the night with Ms. Delevingne and Mr. Musk three times after – shortly after the issuance of the ex-parte TRO [Heard’s temporary restraining order, filed in May 2016]?”
Mr. George refused to answer the questions, again citing attorney-client privilege. He claimed the privilege again when grilled about the nature of Heard’s relationship with Musk — including rumors that they were locked in a legal battle over her frozen embryos.
“Did Ms. Heard at any time inform you… that Elon Musk was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together?” he is asked. “Did Ms. Heard ever tell you, in words or substance, that Elon Musk wanted to destroy the embryos, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby?”
As both sides accuse each other of dirty tricks in a trial that is gripping the world, it seems there may be more fireworks to come.