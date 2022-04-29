NeNe Leakes Reveals Bravo Offered Her ‘Paltry’ $150k Deal After Banning Her From 'RHOA' Season 13

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ bombshell lawsuit against Bravo, show producers & Andy Cohen included never-before-heard details of the development deal the reality star was offered — one she feels was meant to insult her.

Radar obtained the explosive complaint filed by NeNe in federal court earlier this month. The iconic reality star said while filming RHOA her co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann allegedly made repeated racist remarks over the years.