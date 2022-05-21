Archbishop Bans Nancy Pelosi From Holy Communion Over Her Beliefs On Abortion Rights

The Archbishop clarified Speaker Pelosi will not be allowed to ever take part in Holy Communion in San Francisco unless she publicly renounces her beliefs in abortion rights and goes to confession to receive "absolution for her cooperation in this evil." He added he's also sent her a private message making her aware of the situation.

Cordileone noted he finds "no pleasure" in barring her from participating in the religious act, going on to praise her for her "advocacy for the care of the poor" throughout her political career.

"I assure you that my action here is purely pastoral, not political. I have been very clear in my words and actions about this," he continued. "Speaker Pelosi has been uppermost in my prayer intentions ever since I became the Archbishop of San Francisco."