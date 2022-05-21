Elon Musk Slams Hillary Clinton Campaign For 'Hoax' Tweet, Vows To Change Twitter Rules

The tweet in question is a statement shared on October 31, 2016, by Hillary Clinton amid her previous presidential campaign.

"Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank," the former U.S. Secretary of State wrote at the time.

The attached statement from Clinton's then-aide, Jake Sullivan, claimed Trump Tower had a "secret server" that may be the "key to unlocking the mystery of Trump's ties to Russia."

"This line of communication may help explain Trump's bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout his campaign," the controversial statement continued.