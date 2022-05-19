Former Presidential Advisor Reveals Vladimir Putin Was Constantly 'Frustrated' With Donald Trump & 'Had To Keep Explaining Things'

Donald Trump’s work relationship with Vladimir Putin may not have been as great as originally believed, because former presidential advisor Fiona Hill recently revealed the Russian leader was constantly “frustrated” with the former President over his lack of knowledge, Radar has learned.

Hill, who previously worked as a top Russia advisor on the National Security Council during the Trump Administration, revealed this week that Putin was “frustrated” with Trump’s lack of knowledge and with always having to “keep explaining things” to his U.S. counterpart.