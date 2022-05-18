Former Trump Advisor Exposes Vladimir Putin's Outrageous Dinner Habits In Explosive New Interview

Fiona Hill, who acted as an advisor on Russia under former-President Donald Trump, revealed in a new interview that she had the chance to observe Russian President Vladimir Putin first-hand during a government dinner they both attended, Radar has learned.

During a recent episode of BBC Sounds' radio program Desert Island Discs, former US National Security Council official Hill sat down with the radio show’s host Lauren Laverne to discuss the Russian leader’s “bizarre” habits and characteristics she witnessed when she first met Putin while working as a national intelligence officer.