Vladimir Putin Twists His Toes & Fidgets His Feet In New Video Sparking Further Scrutiny Over His Failing Health

Yet another video of Vladimir Putin moving awkwardly and erratically has surfaced online, causing even further concern over the Russian leader’s health as rumors continue to mount regarding his deteriorating condition and alleged battle with blood cancer.

Numerous video clips taken while Putin met with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Monday show the 69-year-old aging Russian president fidgeting in his chair and twisting his toes and feet uncontrollably as he attempts to speak with the Tajikistani president about trade connections between the two nations.