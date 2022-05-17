Phil Mickelson Put Gambling Ahead of Golf Numerous Times On PGA Tour: Report

“When I was in the TV tower,” says former CBS announcer McCord, “every time Phil got to my hole, Bones [his caddie] would look up at me and I would flash the odds. If Phil had a 15-footer, I’d flash three fingers, which meant the odds were 3-1. If he was 60 feet, I’d give him 2-1 on a two-putt. Bones would go down and whisper in his ear and Phil would look up at me and shake his head, yes or no.