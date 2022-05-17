Britney Spears Dances To 'Halo' After She & Fiancé Sam Asghari Reveal Devastating Pregnancy Loss
Britney Spears revealed that listening to her favorite songs has been bringing her comfort after going public with her devastating pregnancy loss.
"I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective," the pop star, 40, captioned an Instagram video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's hit 2008 single Halo on Tuesday.
Britney told her followers that she filmed the clip two months ago and it made her realize how far she has come.
"When I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel, a different mood, a different story to tell … and I'm thankful for that escape. This song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it," the Oops!...I Did It Again singer continued.
"Psss I know I'm dramatic and feeling myself. But is it believable???" she asked fans.
Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, recently announced they suffered an early pregnancy loss, one month after sharing news they were expecting their first child together.
"This is a devastating time for any parent," the couple's joint statement read on Saturday. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."
The Gimme More hitmaker, who got engaged to Sam, 28, in September 2021, currently shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
On Tuesday, Sam followed up with another statement about how they are coping amid their heartbreak. "We have felt your support," he wrote via Instagram Stories, adding, "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone."
Britney's husband-to-be was also an unwavering support in the singer's fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated by a judge last November.
"History was made today," he wrote in celebration. "Britney is Free!"
Earlier this month, Sam announced that he and Britney have already set a date for their upcoming nuptials, noting they have chosen to keep it under wraps.