Disgraced TV Host Matt Lauer Sells Hamptons Estate After He's Spotted Looking Downcast On Rare Outing

Prior to him finding a buyer, the estate that was formerly owned by actor Richard Gere had been on and off the market.

The main house, referred to as Strongheart Manor, features 12 bedrooms, sits on 6.3 acres of land and offers a renovated kitchen. It also has a 60-foot heated pool with stunning views, as well as a gym and basketball court.

Plus, the property is energy-efficient and geothermal.

Lauer is still living nearby in a 25-acre estate located in Sag Harbor following his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque, who will keep their equestrian facility, Bright Side Farm.