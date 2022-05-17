Disgraced TV Host Matt Lauer Sells Hamptons Estate After He's Spotted Looking Downcast On Rare Outing
Disgraced TV host Matt Lauer has reportedly sold his sprawling Hamptons estate after he was spotted out and about earlier this month.
Lauer's property closed for an unknown price months after he put the lavish property up for sale again for $43.99 million in 2021, a slight dip from his initial asking price of $44.8 million in 2019, according to a report from the New York Post on Monday.
Prior to him finding a buyer, the estate that was formerly owned by actor Richard Gere had been on and off the market.
The main house, referred to as Strongheart Manor, features 12 bedrooms, sits on 6.3 acres of land and offers a renovated kitchen. It also has a 60-foot heated pool with stunning views, as well as a gym and basketball court.
Plus, the property is energy-efficient and geothermal.
Lauer is still living nearby in a 25-acre estate located in Sag Harbor following his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque, who will keep their equestrian facility, Bright Side Farm.
In June 2019, Lauer and Roque finalized their divorce with a $20 million settlement.
NBC News axed Lauer back in 2017 after conducting a sexual midconduct review following claims of his inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement after his firing. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."
Since then, he has been keeping a low profile for the most part but did step out recently.
Lauer appeared to look downcast as he made his way across a parking lot in photos obtained by Daily Mail, venturing to his car in a blue hoodie, matching sweatpants and sneakers earlier this month.
Prior to that, the former Today show host was seen out in the Hamptons with his daughter Romy for her 18th birthday in October.
They were joined by Lauer's girlfriend, Shamin Abas, for the occasion.