Britney Spears Announces Early Pregnancy Loss In Heartfelt Social Media Message

As Radar previously reported, the pop star announced she had a bun in the oven in mid April in a confusing, emoji-filled Instagram statement where she opened up on her previous struggles with perinatal depression.

"I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," Spears confessed of her previous pregnancies, adding, "it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression."

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then …" she continued of her past struggles. "Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."