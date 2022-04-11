Baby One More Time? Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Bizarre Announcement
Is Britney Spears pregnant? That's all fans want to know after she seemingly confirmed she's expecting with a confusing announcement on Monday.
Taking to her Instagram, the 40-year-old pop icon posted a photo of a pink teacup and dropped the bizarre news.
"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' Britney wrote, only to claim that her "husband" Sam Asghari said she was cooking a food belly.
According to the Baby One More Time singer she bought a pregnancy test and "uhhhhh well … I am having a baby." Seemingly making the announcement, fans were left scratching their heads when she followed up with "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it."
Britney then went on to confuse her followers even more.
Telling them, "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," the star admitted, "it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression."
"I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," Britney continued.
She ended her possible pregnancy announcement by declaring that "this time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!"
Fans are losing it over the maybe baby news.
"OMFG WHAT!!! CONGRATS QUEEN!! YOUR DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE!!!" one person commented. Others are just plain confused. "I’m so confused… are you pregnant or not?!" another asked. "Wait, what?" questioned someone else. "Ok if this is true, congratulations!!!!" another skeptic wrote.
If Britney is pregnant, this makes baby #3. The singer is already a mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Britney first revealed she wanted a baby with Sam while giving her emotional testimony during her conservatorship trial.