Wendy Williams Is Ticked After Court Appointed A Financial Guardian In Wells Fargo Lawsuit: She's 'Capable!'

How you doin'? Well, it's safe to say Wendy Williams had better days.

Although she will soon have access to her fortune again, the talk show host, 57, was not pleased after a court appointed a financial guardian over her bank accounts amid her ongoing lawsuit against Wells Fargo.

"Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court," her attorney La'Shawn Thomas told Page Six in a statement on Friday.