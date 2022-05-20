Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Seen Days Before Daughter Aimée Escaped Deadly Fire

The Osbourne family was sadly faced with another scare this week as Aimée, 38, barely avoided a fire in a Hollywood studio Thursday night that killed one person and left two injured.

Sharon, who also shares kids Jack and Kelly with the famed "Prince of Darkness," detailed the terror that unfolded while sharing a Los Angeles Times article reporting on the deadly blaze.

"Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive," she wrote. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."