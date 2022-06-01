'SYTYCD' Contract Exposed After Matthew Morrison Gets Booted As Judge For Violating 'Production Protocols'

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me,” Morrison said in a statement on Friday. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”