Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Uvalde Fourth-Grade Survivor Nearly Died From Cardiac Arrest At Friend's Memorial

Illiana Treviño
Source: GoFundMe

Illiana Treviño

By:

Jun. 10 2022, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A fourth-grader who survived the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas nearly died just weeks after the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Illiana Treviño, 11, was rushed to the hospital last week, when she went into cardiac arrest while visiting her best friend's memorial. Her heart rate increased while she was dropping off a teddy bear and flowers at 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza's memorial.

"Amerie would protect Illiana from bullies and always came to her aid," the girl's mother, Jessica Treviño, shared in a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical bills. "Her heart can't take the stress and trauma of this past week."

Article continues below advertisement

"We are barely seeing the ripples side effects of what this tragic incident has brought to our community," Treviño added, noting that her daughter was sent to Children's Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

Illiana Treviño
Source: MEGA

Illiana Treviño.

Article continues below advertisement

Treviño, who was still in the hospital June 9, had never experienced heart issues before the incident, according to People.

"I think it's just from a broken heart that we need to work on healing," Jessica Treviño, 40, told People. 'Everything just broke her in half, and she feels the fear of being bullied again,' she further told the magazine."

Article continues below advertisement

Treviño, who was still in the hospital June 9, had never experienced heart issues before the incident, according to People.

"I think it's just from a broken heart that we need to work on healing," Jessica Treviño, 40, told People. 'Everything just broke her in half, and she feels the fear of being bullied again,' she further told the magazine."

Article continues below advertisement
Illiana Treviño
Source: MEGA

Illiana Treviño.

Treviño said her daughter is not responding to the medication she's been given and doctors worry that another incident could happen. Doctors also say Treviño is suffering from PTSD from the Uvalde shooting, which left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary school kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Her body was basically shutting down completely. It couldn't take it,' Jessica says. 'Her body was basically reacting to the shock," Treviño said.

Illiana Treviño was unharmed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, but her friend, Garza, was shot dead while trying to call 911 during the attack, the Daily Mail reported.

Article continues below advertisement

As of June 10, Treviño's GoFundMe had earned more than $2,000 over the goal of $25,000.

texas
Source: MEGA
Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.