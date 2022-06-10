Uvalde Fourth-Grade Survivor Nearly Died From Cardiac Arrest At Friend's Memorial
A fourth-grader who survived the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas nearly died just weeks after the attack.
According to the Daily Mail, Illiana Treviño, 11, was rushed to the hospital last week, when she went into cardiac arrest while visiting her best friend's memorial. Her heart rate increased while she was dropping off a teddy bear and flowers at 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza's memorial.
"Amerie would protect Illiana from bullies and always came to her aid," the girl's mother, Jessica Treviño, shared in a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical bills. "Her heart can't take the stress and trauma of this past week."
"We are barely seeing the ripples side effects of what this tragic incident has brought to our community," Treviño added, noting that her daughter was sent to Children's Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.
Treviño, who was still in the hospital June 9, had never experienced heart issues before the incident, according to People.
"I think it's just from a broken heart that we need to work on healing," Jessica Treviño, 40, told People. 'Everything just broke her in half, and she feels the fear of being bullied again,' she further told the magazine."
Treviño, who was still in the hospital June 9, had never experienced heart issues before the incident, according to People.
"I think it's just from a broken heart that we need to work on healing," Jessica Treviño, 40, told People. 'Everything just broke her in half, and she feels the fear of being bullied again,' she further told the magazine."
Treviño said her daughter is not responding to the medication she's been given and doctors worry that another incident could happen. Doctors also say Treviño is suffering from PTSD from the Uvalde shooting, which left 21 people dead, including 19 elementary school kids.
"Her body was basically shutting down completely. It couldn't take it,' Jessica says. 'Her body was basically reacting to the shock," Treviño said.
Illiana Treviño was unharmed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, but her friend, Garza, was shot dead while trying to call 911 during the attack, the Daily Mail reported.
As of June 10, Treviño's GoFundMe had earned more than $2,000 over the goal of $25,000.