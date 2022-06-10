Ivanka Trump Hasn’t Been Seen With Dad In 521 DAYS As It’s Revealed She Didn’t Believe Donald’s Insurrection Claim

Last night, at the first of the primetime hearings by the committee investigating the Capitol riot, Ivanka said she “accepted” that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was.

It drew a stinging rebuke from her dad, who went on his own social media platform Truth Social and derided his eldest daughter: “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”