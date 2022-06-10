Sweet Child O' Mine: Inside Legendary Rock Band Guns N' Roses' Wild Past

REELZ music series “Story of Their Songs” celebrates the six classic hits that define legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses’ career as one of the most popular – and notorious – bands in rock history.

This Sunday’s premiere follows the mega band from their breakthrough debut hit ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ – whose controversial video initially proved too edgy for MTV to broadcast – to the global smash hit ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’… the song that gave the band their first and only Billboard number one, and Radar has your exclusive first-look sneak peek!