Pro-Choice Activists Protest Outside Amy Coney Barret's Home Dressed In Blood-Stained Clothes & Carrying Baby Dolls

Pro-choice activists showed up outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend, dressed in fake blood-stained clothing and carrying baby dolls, Radar has learned.

In yet another protest against the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade, a group of youth activists – from a group named Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights – demonstrated outside of Supreme Court Justice Barrett’s Falls Church, Virginia home on Saturday, according to The Post.