Pro-Choice Activists Protest Outside Amy Coney Barret's Home Dressed In Blood-Stained Clothes & Carrying Baby Dolls
Pro-choice activists showed up outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend, dressed in fake blood-stained clothing and carrying baby dolls, Radar has learned.
In yet another protest against the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade, a group of youth activists – from a group named Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights – demonstrated outside of Supreme Court Justice Barrett’s Falls Church, Virginia home on Saturday, according to The Post.
Besides being dressed in fake blood-stained clothing and carrying baby dolls during the demonstration, the young activists also tied their hands together with tape and carried signs.
One sign in particular said, “Not going back,” and included a coat hanger – a startling symbol of the household objects women were once forced to use when abortions were not yet legal.
“This is what Amy’s America looks like,” one 15-year-old protestor said in a video posted by the young activist group. “Children will be forced to give birth to children. Women will be silenced. Women will be invalidated. Women will be told they are less than.”
“And that is not OK. We cannot let that happen,” she continued. “You can’t let this future happen to us. It’s not fair.”
The group also dubbed their demonstration the “Women Are Not Incubators Youth Procession,” and uploaded a video of the procession to Twitter where they chanted slogans such as “forced motherhood = female enslavement” and also shared what they were trying to achieve via their demonstration outside Supreme Court Justice Barrett’s home.
“We aren't incubators!” the statement on Twitter said alongside a video of Saturday’s protest. “Youth procession delivered baby dolls to Amy Coney Barrett.”
“We aren’t protesting to change the minds of women-hating fascists,” they continued. “We're calling on the pro-choice majority, on YOU, to get in the streets to STOP [SCOTUS] from overturning Roe.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Saturday’s protest was just the latest demonstration to take place outside Barrett’s home ever since a SCOTUS draft opinion was leaked to the press on May 2 that indicated the Supreme Court's likely plan to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Days after the draft opinion piece was leaked to Politico, a group of protestors dressed in outfits akin to those from Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale also demonstrated outside Supreme Court Justice Barrett’s home.
Then, the protests against the Supreme Court for planning to overturn Roe v. Wade took a turn for the worse earlier this month when a 26-year-old wannabe assassin showed up outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home with the intent of killing the Supreme Court justice.