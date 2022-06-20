First Lady Jill Biden & Daughter Go For Walk On The Beach DAYS After Ashley Biden's SHOCKING Diary Leaks Online

Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley were spotted at the beach with their dog this weekend, just days after Ashley’s bombshell diary was leaked online, Radar has learned.

In a surprising sighting that comes less than one week after it was revealed a Florida woman is under investigation for selling President Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary to a far-right activist group, the first lady and her 41-year-old daughter were photographed walking their dog, Mayor, on a Delaware beach on Sunday.