Inside Graceland – Elvis Presley’s Retreat That Became Rock ‘N’ Roll’s Spiritual Home

“I'm going to keep Graceland as long as I possibly can,” Elvis Presley said in 1960. And who could blame him? Just three years earlier, the 22-year-old King of Rock 'n' Roll landed a Memphis home fit for royalty when his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, found this regal Georgian colonial they could all live in.

It has since become a spiritual home for all fans of Elvis – so much so that director Baz Luhrmann insisted on the Memphis premiere of his new Elvis biopic be shown at Graceland. Tom Hanks, who plays manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie, said that although he had filmed in many castles and museums that had belonged to kings and queens, “all those kings and queens have an ‘S’ on the end of them, meaning there are more than one. At Graceland, we are at the home of the King.”