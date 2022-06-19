The sisters were seen with a cart filled with various articles of clothing, and according to a video obtained by TMZ, at one point they could be heard talking about "white linen pants." Once they realized they were being filmed, they left that part of the store.

Although it's unclear who they were shopping for or if they left the store with any of their chosen items, this outing comes as Heard struggles to solve how to pay the cash she owes estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp.