'She Has Some Excellent Grounds For It': Amber Heard Plans To Appeal Jury Decision In Favor Of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard “absolutely” wants to appeal the jury’s decision this week that found the actress defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Radar has learned.

Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer, appeared on NBC’s Today Thursday morning and revealed that the 36-year-old Aquaman actress not only “absolutely” wants to appeal the jury’s decision in favor of Depp, but that Heard also “has some excellent grounds for it.”