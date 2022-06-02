NeNe Leakes SUED By Boyfriend's Ex-Wife For More Than $100K For 'Stealing' Her Husband

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been sued by her current boyfriend’s ex-wife for allegedly sleeping with and stealing her husband, Radar has learned.

According to new legal documents, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh – the ex-wife of NeNe’s current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh – claimed the 54-year-old former RHOA star hooked up with Nyonisela while the couple were still married.