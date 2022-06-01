Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Verdict After Jury Finds In Favor Of Johnny Depp: 'The Disappointment I Feel Today Is Beyond Words'

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in her statement obtained by Radar.

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."