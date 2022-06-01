Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Verdict After Jury Finds In Favor Of Johnny Depp: 'The Disappointment I Feel Today Is Beyond Words'
Amber Heard released a statement immediately after the jury awarded $15 million to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, the jury found Heard's accusations in the 2018 op-ed were malicious. They also decided that labeling her ex a sexual abuser was defamation.
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in her statement obtained by Radar.
"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."
Heard appeared to be dumbfounded over the outcome of the $100 million defamation battle.
"I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK," she continued. "I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”
As for Depp, he's ecstatic and ready to put the drama behind him.
"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," his statement following the verdict read.
"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued.
"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."
According to Depp, "the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."
Thanking his fans for "the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world," Depp added that he hoped his "quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."
Ending his lengthy statement, the actor added, "I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth."
"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."