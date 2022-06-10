'Broke' Amber Heard Can't Pay Ex-Husband Johnny Depp, But She's Still Flying Private After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard was seen stepping down the stairs of a private jet on Friday while joined by her sister, Whitney, following the actress' defamation trial loss on June 1.

Heard, 36, was ushered into a luxury SUV upon arriving in Washington, D.C., amid reports she is "broke" due to hefty legal fees from her court battle.

She spent the morning in the Big Apple, apparently going to a few meetings before stopping in D.C. and heading to Virginia.