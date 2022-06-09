Going All Out? Inside Johnny Depp's 59th Birthday Celebrations After Amber Heard Trial Victory

Johnny Depp will be ringing in the big 5-9 with his closest pals, Radar has exclusively learned about how the actor plans to celebrate his birthday today.

Although the Oscar-nominated star has been spotted out and about after his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, "he's just having a quiet day with friends during the break in the tour," an insider told RadarOnline.com, noting Depp wants to keep it low-key.