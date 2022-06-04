Fans Chant Johnny Depp Is 'Innocent' As Actor Takes The Stage With Jeff Beck Following Defamation Trial Win

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined Beck on his tour in the U.K. shortly before his $10 million court victory against his estranged ex, and Depp lovers couldn't be happier. Prior to the concert, the actor was spotted mingling with excited fans at the Dakota Hotel where he was staying.

One of the fans, 38-year-old Jane Donaldson gushed to the Daily Mail that Depp told her "it was great to be in Glasgow" and that he hoped she would go to the concert. "I told him his fans are right behind him and he thanked me," she added. "He's so sweet, really."