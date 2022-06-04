Mystery Deepens: Lawsuit Muzzles Investigators In Bizarre Death Of Clinton Advisor Linked To Creep Jeffrey Epstein

The family of Bill Clinton’s former presidential advisor linked to perv Jeffrey Epstein has filed a lawsuit to muzzle local investigators from releasing details about his suspicious suicide after a series of explosive Radar stories raised questions about the cause of death.

Little Rock businessman Mark Middleton, who introduced the late perv to the former president, was found May 7th hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and a cheap Dollar Tree-type extension cord around his neck in what investigators have determined to be a suicide.