Date Night! Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Canoodles With BF Yassine Stein Hours After Actor Wins Defamation Battle
Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose, was spotted on a date night with her boyfriend, Yassine Stein, hours after the actor reigned victorious in his defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The lovebirds put on an amorous display outside of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, sweetly embracing and chatting amongst themselves.
Lily-Rose was all smiles while cozying up to her French rapper beau in photos obtained by Daily Mail on Friday. The 23-year-old was also seen enjoying a smoke break while they chatted with a friend, who walked up later during their conversation.
Depp's daughter looked effortlessly cool in black trousers, a matching top, and a leather jacket, while her man went for a similar vibe, wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, and a beanie.
Lily-Rose and Yassine are clearly still going strong after first igniting romance rumors in November 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a grocery store parking lot.
They have since stepped out together around L.A. in March and Paris in October 2021.
Last Friday was Lily-Rose's birthday and the model took to Instagram with rare selfies for the special occasion, also sharing a portrait of the beautiful bouquet she received.
Lily-Rose is one of Depp's two children shared with ex Vanessa Paradis. The former flames are also parents to 20-year-old Jack.
On Wednesday afternoon, a verdict was reached in Depp, 58, and Heard's court battle stemming from a 2018 op-ed she did for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence without naming the actor.
Depp sued before Heard, 36, fired back with a $100 million countersuit, alleging she was abused by him.
The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, although the punitive amount was reduced to reflect the state cap of $350,000, making his total awards roughly $10.4 million.
Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.
Following the ruling, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke out and thanked the jury for giving him his life back.
"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he shared.
"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."