Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Hints At TWINS As She Announces Surprise Pregnancy
A bigger brood? Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa announced that she is pregnant as his new interview about fatherhood came out.
De La Rosa revealed she is expecting again on Friday, sharing a video and portraits captured of herself posing in front of celebratory "BABY" balloons.
"Another set of twins?!" she teased in her caption, telling fans to subscribe to her OnlyFans for all the exclusive content on her motherhood journey this time around.
De La Rosa did not reveal if Cannon, 41, is the father on her Instagram page. They currently share twin boys Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed in June 2021.
"Oh so you are the twin generator," one fan commented with a heart-eyes emoji, while others congratulated her.
In January, model Brie Tiesi announced that she and the Wild 'N Out host are expecting. Cannon has fathered eight children with five different women.
In addition to his little one with Brie, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa.
Cannon is also the proud father of late son Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen passed away just two months after he was born following a brain cancer diagnosis.
Despite a lot of backlash over his choice to father so many children with different partners, Cannon defended himself as a doting dad while chatting with Men's Health.
"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," Cannon said, revealing that even if he is not in town, he will always make an effort to be there for each and every one of his kids.
"And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up," the Love Don't Cost a Thing star shared. "All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons."