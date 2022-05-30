'Birthday Princess!': Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Celebrates Turning 23 As Actor's $100 Million Trial Awaits Verdict

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, celebrated turning 23 with playful new portraits as he awaits a verdict in his $100 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Sunday, the up-and-coming model posed for selfies while donning a soft pink tank top and blue striped shorts paired with a matching sash reading "Birthday Princess."

Lily-Rose is one of the Cry Baby actor's two children shared with former spouse Vanessa Paradis. They also share 20-year-old Jack Depp.