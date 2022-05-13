‘He Was Murdered’: Bombshell Claims Surround ‘Makeshift Gallows’ Death Of Clintons Special Advisor Who Let Sicko Jeffrey Epstein Into White House

Heifer Ranch workers first noticed Middleton’s abandoned car in the parking lot and notified the sheriff’s office. Staffers found the body a short time later as the car, which showed no signs of a struggle or damage, was being towed.

Chris Coxon, a spokesman for Heifer International, tells RadarOnline.com that Middleton entered the property by driving through the ranch’s main gate which was open at the time.

“I am sorry to confirm that there was an incident at our ranch on Saturday morning and as far as we know, as far as we can tell, there is no connection to Heifer,” he said. “We are not aware of a connection.”

He added, “Whenever we have somebody on the property that is not supposed to be on the property, we always look into why they are there…. with this incident of course it is something we are looking into.”