Protesters Dressed As 'The Handmaid's Tale' Gather Outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Home Ahead Of Roe v. Wade Vote

Pro-choice demonstrators dressed as The Handmaid’s Tale gathered outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to protest the SCOTUS member’s expected vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, Radar has learned.

In a sensational development that finds Justice Barrett the latest Supreme Court member to face the outage of activists looking to uphold the federal court’s landmark 1973 ruling, Handmaid protesters congregated outside her private residence on Wednesday to persuade Barrett not to overturn the Supreme Court’s prior decision to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.