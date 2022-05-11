WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Defends 'Peaceful' Roe v. Wade Protests Outside Justices' Homes

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki came under fire after she defended the ongoing protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices by demonstrators angered and upset over the court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In the wake of a controversial leak suggesting the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade – a nearly 50-year-old ruling by the Supreme Court defending a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion – protestors have been gathering outside the homes of Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and John Roberts in an effort to pressure the federal judges to abandon their planned anti-abortion rights ruling.