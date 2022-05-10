Outrage! Protests Outside Supreme Court Justices' Homes Over Roe v. Wade Spark Tension & Controversy

Ongoing and newly organized protests outside the homes of three Supreme Court Justices have sparked a controversial and tense debate whether or not such tactics cross the line of proper political discourse as people continue to rally against the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Following the leak last Monday suggesting the United States Supreme Court is set to overturn their 1973 landmark decision in the famous Roe v. Wade case – which ruled in favor of a woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion – angry demonstrators took to the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. to express their objections against overturning the decision.