Whoopi Goldberg Trashes Supreme Court Draft Opinion That Would Overturn Roe V. Wade

"Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they'll take it into their own hands," she began. "Well, we got tired over tripping over women in bathrooms — public bathrooms — who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean."

Goldberg declared, "This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue."

The Sister Act star reiterated that it's never an "easy" decision to make, or one that women take "lightly."