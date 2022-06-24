'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Forced To Pay $500K After Her Energy Drink Company Was Accused Of Making Misleading Claims
Good thing Diana Jenkins is the richest housewife in Beverly Hills! Radar has discovered the Bravo newbie was forced to pay half a million dollars after her energy drink company was accused of making misleading claims to consumers.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Neurobrands LLC (designed by Diana) agreed to shell out $500,000 in penalties and restitution after an investigation found "the Neuro drinks in question lacked the necessary scientific evidence to back up many of the health-related claims advertised."
The settlement went down in 2016, three years after Diana's brand made it into Target stores nationwide. At the time, she had four varieties of drinks, including Neuro Sonic, Neuro Daily, Neuro Bliss, and Neuro Sleep.
According to the brand, the drinks helped support memory, promoted healthy aging, provided mental energy, strengthened focus and creativity, enhanced mood, normalized sleeping patterns, and helped relieve muscle cramps.
However, the Santa Monica City Attorney and Los Angeles County District Attorney's Offices claimed that wasn't true.
“Words matter,” Adam Radinsky, Santa Monica’s Chief Deputy City Attorney for Consumer Protection, said at the time. “Especially as more and more people become concerned about what they eat and drink, a product’s health claims need to be fair and accurate.
“If something is claimed to have health benefits, the manufacturer needs to back that up with reliable scientific evidence.”
Diana's energy drink company — which launched in 2007 — did not admit to any liability. While Neurobrands agreed to shell out $500,000, RadarOnline.com has learned that the brand was also bound to a permanent court injunction with a long list of requirements.
The entrepreneur-turned-RHOBH star's energy drink company was told to "stop using the ad claims listed above, unless supported by new scientific evidence."
Neuobrands was also told it must "maintain competent and reliable scientific evidence to support all future health-related claims" and "conduct additional scientific studies of its drinks to support future claims."
The brand was forced to change its marketing and branding, too.
"Clarify that they are conventional beverages, not 'dietary supplements,'" the documents read. "Change the marketing and branding of Neuro Sleep to treat it as a true dietary supplement, not a beverage," the court instructed, as well as "assure that the caffeine level in Neuro Sonic conforms with FDA food safety requirements."
This is just the latest scandal to rock Diana following her debut on RHOBH. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, she sued her ex-assistant, calling him a "peeping Tom" and accusing him of spying on her "often while Jenkins was undressing.”
Last week, Diana found herself in hot water after she made a crude comment to a "Black content creator." She later clarified what she meant, denying she was racist.